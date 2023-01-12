Mexico. The singer Lupillo Rivera sends a statement in which he apologizes to Mayeli Alonso and her children for the controversy that her mother-in-law generated by insulting her and make racist comments.

Lupillo Rivera, brother of the deceased singer Jenni Rivera, in the statement that he shares on social networks, distances himself from the statements of Giselle Soto’s mother.

“Statements have been made in which close people have been affected. That is why I want to apologize to my children and to the mother of my children, since on many occasions what is said or thought is out of context,” says Lupillo in his statement.

In addition, Lupillo says that he does not want to have any kind of problem and makes it clear that he has “no interference in this”, and his only professional and personal goal is to work on his artistic career.

Mayeli Alonso in a recent live on Instagram said that Giselle Soto’s mother apparently made negative comments about the products she sells.

Mayeli let her go live and it was there that Lupillo’s mother-in-law insulted her: “Go back to Mexico (return to Mexico), no wonder nobody supports you. Bye bit…, wet. Go with the Tarahumara Indians, I’m from here, learn the language or better get out of here,” Giselle’s mom said in the discussion before disconnecting from the broadcast.

Later, Mayeli said she was proud of her Mexican roots: “I don’t know about you, but I am very proud to be a Tarahumara Indian, proudly Chihuahuan, and my father was of descendants as well.”

But after the strong statements by Giselle Soto’s mother, Lupillo Rivera’s partner apologized and disregarded what her mother said and also expressed They don’t have a good relationship.

“If my mom offended them, I’m not responsible for their actions, that’s why I do this ‘live’, because I’m ashamed. The truth is that I don’t have a good relationship with her,” said Soto.

Soto requests that they leave her alone, and regarding Mayeli Alonso, she expresses that she is a great woman, however “she is messing with my business, I am paying for things I did not say, I did not interfere.”