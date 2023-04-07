The Trahum Charitable Foundation in Dubai announced the distribution of the Ramadan Mir, which includes the distribution of 25,000 food baskets and 1,000 coupons to purchase foodstuffs to needy families and those with limited income, at a cost of more than 5.5 million dirhams, in many emirates and regions of the country.

This project is part of a series of charitable initiatives undertaken by the Foundation during the holy month of Ramadan.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Trahum Charitable Foundation, Khaled Al-Qasim, said: “The Ramadan Mir initiative contributes to providing the needs of the beneficiary families, in the holy month, to relieve them, make them happy, spread reassurance in them, and help them provide their needs.”.“

He stressed the Foundation’s keenness to meet the food and living needs of needy families, and the Foundation follows all means to reach the eligible groups, to enable those families to provide the necessary foodstuffs..

He indicated that the Foundation is implementing this initiative In cooperation and coordination with many competent and concerned authorities, to deliver food baskets to the largest number of beneficiaries and regions, including Ras Al Khaimah, in which 4,500 food baskets were distributed, 3,000 baskets in Kalba region, 3000 in Hatta region, and 1000 in Umm Al Quwain.

He pointed out that the institution In addition to carrying out the projects of the Ramadan feast and breaking the fast of the fasting person, it distributes zakat al-Fitr and provides Eid and Eid clothing for orphans.

Al-Qasim mentioned that 10,000 families benefit from the foundation’s projects and initiatives throughout the year, including 200 families who receive monthly aid and sponsorship of 100 orphans. All of its initiatives embody the solidarity and interdependence of society, extending a helping hand to those in need of support, and consolidating the spirit of giving.