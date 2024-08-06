The Tarahum Charity Foundation and the Tadawi Healthcare Group in Dubai signed a memorandum of cooperation aimed at providing medical care and treatment for patients covered by the Foundation’s care at Tadawi Hospital and its health centers.

A delegation from Tadawi Group visited the headquarters of Tarahum Foundation to learn about the humanitarian services provided by the Foundation to patients who are unable to afford treatment and medication, and to discuss ways of cooperation to care for these patients and provide them with health care at Tadawi Group.

Marwan Haji Nasser, Chairman and CEO of Tadawi Healthcare Group, said: “The memorandum of cooperation aims to provide medical examination and diagnosis for patients covered by the association’s care, provide them with the best healthcare, and offer discounts on treatment fees, medical tests, x-rays and medicine for low-income patients sponsored by Tarahum Foundation.”

He added: “Under the memorandum, Tarahum Foundation will examine the files of medical cases, especially chronic diseases, emergency and critical cases, to be transferred to Tadawi Hospital and the group’s health centers to provide all medical services to them.”

He added: “The medical and nursing teams at (Tadawi) will receive patients referred from (Tarahum), to conduct medical examinations for them in various medical specialties, prepare detailed reports on the patient’s condition and the treatment programs he deserves, and treat each case according to the institution’s recommendations.”

Marwan Haji Nasser pointed out that this memorandum comes within the humanitarian and charitable initiatives sponsored by Tadawi Health Group to examine patients and provide them with treatment and medicine for free or at reduced costs to serve the community.

For his part, Dr. Ahmed Tahlak, Director General of Tarahum Charity Foundation, said: “The memorandum of cooperation comes within the efforts of both parties to provide medical services to humanitarian and low-income medical cases that deserve treatment for free or at reduced costs.”

He stated that providing treatment to poor and low-income patients is one of the main services of the Tarahum Foundation, and comes within the framework of its implementation of the state’s vision and the directives of its wise leadership to enhance charitable work and provide medical services to poor groups, in order to preserve public health and enhance community solidarity.

He added: “Tarahum Foundation was keen to sign a memorandum of cooperation with Tadawi Health Group, due to our confidence in the medical staff and the distinguished level of health and treatment services provided to patients according to the highest international health standards.”

Tahlak continued: “The medical cases will be examined to ensure that they are eligible for treatment and humanitarian medical services, and then they will be transferred to the Tadawi Group to provide them with appropriate treatment at reduced and affordable costs.”