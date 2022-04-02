The Trahum Charitable Foundation in Dubai announced the launch of its Ramadan campaign under the slogan “Your goodness is your giving to others.” It extends until the end of the blessed month of Ramadan. It aims to collect and spend 35 million dirhams, including the implementation of a package of charitable and humanitarian projects that serve needy and needy families and provide support and assistance to raise their levels. the living.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Charitable Foundation, Khaled Al-Qasim, said: “The Foundation pays great attention to Ramadan campaigns, as the month of Ramadan represents a great occasion in which work is multiplied and the reward is doubled, and the benefactors are keen to donate their precious money.”

He pointed out that the humanitarian projects that the Foundation has set among its priorities in the Ramadan campaign fall within the framework of social responsibility, and include the Ramadan Meer Project, which aims to cover the costs of Ramadan Meir for needy families within the country, Iftar for the fasting person by distributing Iftar meals throughout the holy month, and Zakat Al-Fitr project. And zakat money to support needy families and the financially stunted in accordance with the legal regulations.

He stated that the Foundation will broadcast a radio program on a daily basis under the name “People for People” on Dubai FM, highlighting humanitarian cases in need of support and assistance, and each episode is devoted to presenting carefully selected cases after confirming their status and credibility of their need for assistance by the Foundation’s staff.

He stated that among the projects implemented by “Tarahum Charity” during the holy month are Eidiya and orphan clothing, which benefit 100 orphans.

He stressed that the Foundation seeks, during the holy month, to extend a helping hand to the needy within the country through its various humanitarian projects and initiatives.



