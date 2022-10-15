Lorient. After a trip of 70 thousand kilometers around the world, the sailing ship Tara arrived in France this Saturday, with thousands of samples of microorganisms whose analysis should allow a better understanding of the functioning of oceanic plankton.

“We have no discoveries to reveal today,” Romain Troublé, director of the Tara Foundation, warned in advance at the start of a press conference on the island of Groix (western France), at the end of almost two years of the “Microbiome “.

During its trip from Chile to Africa, passing through the Amazon and Antarctica, the sailboat-laboratory took nearly 25,000 samples of marine microorganisms (viruses, bacteria, prostitutes, etc.).

After the analysis, “within 18 months to two years, we will begin to have the first results,” explained Troublé.

At the base of the food chain, these microorganisms, the “invisible people of the sea”, make up more than two-thirds of marine biomass. They capture atmospheric CO2 and provide half of the oxygen we breathe.

“The question is, how do they work? How can all these viruses, bacteria and marine microalgae interact to produce oxygen, store carbon and produce proteins?” Troublé explained.

“How will this change tomorrow due to climate change and pollution?” he added.

The schooner was particularly interested in plastic pollution and the impact of the Amazon River, whose flow is around 200 million liters per second, on the life of the oceans and the oceanic microbiome.

“It is thought that the Amazon plays a role in the development of sargassum,” said Samuel Chaffront, a researcher at the University of Nantes (west). This invasive algae, which proliferate in the Antilles, emit toxic fumes when they rot on the coast.

“One of the hypotheses is that the deforestation of Brazil and the growing agriculture have increased the dumping of nitrated fertilizers in the Amazon, which allows the development of sargassum, which is found as far as the African coasts,” Chaffront stressed.

The data collected by Tara on previous missions led to more than 250 publications in the scientific press.

The sailboat, 36 meters long and 10 meters wide, with several laboratories on board, welcomed 14 people, including half a dozen scientists of all nationalities.

The sailboat will set sail again in the spring of 2023 to study chemical pollution off the European coast.