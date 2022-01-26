Von because of love songs! When Tara Nome Doyle sings, it’s about snails, snakes and spiders. In a first video for her new album, insects crawl and crawl over fruit and bare arms. And in between is this young woman, slim, tall, arms crossed, looking down. With her sharp bangs and long dress, she looks like a fictional character far removed from everyday life, like Björk in the eighties or the young Dolores O’Riordan from the Cranberries.

Without the anger, of course. Or is it just hidden? The music of Tara Nome Doyle, whose album “Vaermin” will be released at the end of January, is clever singer-songwriter pop with piano on the one hand. And on the other hand it is a psychological game of deception: the texts deal with the concepts of the psychoanalyst CG Jung. About the shadow and the persona, the dark side of the soul and the one visible from the outside and the constant conflict between them. But secretly they are love songs: Sometimes these lyrics make you think it’s about a relationship in which two never quite get together. “I’ll bleed – if you want me to – I’ll bleed,” she sings, about leeches. Or from broken hearts?

Kreuzberger and citizen of the world

“The critters and worms that the songs are primarily about are symbolic. For what we reject, what creates disgust – also inside of us,” she says. At the meeting in Berlin there is no artificial figure, but a young woman who thinks quickly and talks a lot. Who indulges in technical musings about her singing, explains her lyrics, keeps talking about psychology, she studied the subject for a short time. But then she devotes herself entirely to the music, although no one in the family is singing a single note at the moment. She teaches herself everything.

She grew up in almost nomadic circumstances: her parents, an Irishman and a Norwegian from Madagascar, came to Berlin after the reunification. Tara was born there, the family spends the summers in Stavanger or in Ireland. So Doyle is a Kreuzberger and a citizen of the world. She started writing songs at the age of eleven. Also for friends from the Berlin school class. She has an Irish passport and speaks three languages. Music will be her home.



Insects instead of love? Tara Nome Doyle’s songs are about snails, snakes and spiders.

:



Image: Sonja Stadelmaier



Doyle is now 24 years old and her voice sounds full, experienced, sometimes broken, sometimes transparent and sometimes unbearably heavy – after many years of musical experience and not like a young woman who was just discovered in a youth club.







It should sound “otherworldly”.

At the age of 19 she sang at the final evening of a support program for young talents in Berlin-Kreuzberg. The music manager Martin Hossbach was there by chance, actually wanted to listen to a friend’s daughter. Hossbach immediately signed Tara Doyle to his label, recorded an extended play, a mini-album, and then an album with her. They were respectable successes, but now, with the new record, the level of smart international pop is there.

She once said that her music should sound “otherworldly”, and that could be a skewed Anglicism (“otherworldly”), but it also sounds like fantasy, “Lord of the Rings”, druids and fairytale forest. That suits Doyle a little too. “I’m looking for a detached feeling in music,” she says, adding that she always comes back to singer Susanne Sundfor (who is hardly known here) when she’s looking for inspiration. Sundfor is sort of the Kate Bush of Norway, but a lot dreamier than Doyle herself.





