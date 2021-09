The death of your own child, can you ever live with that? Does the sadness wear off after all these years? Marcel and Bea Aalmers from Elst lost their son Tom (19) in a stupid accident nine years ago. His girlfriend Tara (18) also passed away. Their annual pilgrimage in September to a memorial tree along the A15, together with friends and family, offers something to hold on to after the unbearable loss.



