The FIGC appeared before the Tar over the non-acceptance of the request for the precautionary suspension of the 24-month inhibition of the former Juve president
No suspensive, the former Juventus president Andrea Agnelli has renounced the request presented to the Lazio Regional Administrative Court in exchange for the guarantee of a rapid discussion on the merits: this is the outcome of today’s hearing at the administrative court on the ex’s appeal manager against 24 months disqualification for capital gains case.
figc against the suspension
The FIGC appeared before the Lazio Regional Administrative Court, in this morning’s hearing, for the non-acceptance of the request for the precautionary suspension of the 24-month inhibition for the capital gains case advanced by Andrea Agnelli. Federal sources have specified that “there is no agreement with the lawyers of the former Juventus president”.
