No suspensive, the former Juventus president Andrea Agnelli has renounced the request presented to the Lazio Regional Administrative Court in exchange for the guarantee of a rapid discussion on the merits: this is the outcome of today’s hearing at the administrative court on the ex’s appeal manager against 24 months disqualification for capital gains case.

figc against the suspension

—

The FIGC appeared before the Lazio Regional Administrative Court, in this morning’s hearing, for the non-acceptance of the request for the precautionary suspension of the 24-month inhibition for the capital gains case advanced by Andrea Agnelli. Federal sources have specified that “there is no agreement with the lawyers of the former Juventus president”.