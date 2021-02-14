Abu Dhabi (Al-Ittihad) The Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) achieved revenues of 41.2 billion dirhams last year, down 6% from the previous year, mainly due to lower commodity prices and the volume of production in the oil and gas sector.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization amounted to 16 billion dirhams, a decrease of 13%. This was due to lower revenues that were partially offset by lower costs.

The net income (the share of TAQA) decreased to 2.8 billion dirhams, reflecting a sharp decrease in the size of the oil and gas sector’s contribution, which was negatively affected by a decrease in the book value of 1.5 billion dirhams after tax, which was recorded in the first quarter of 2020 .

Capital spending

Capital spending reached 4 billion dirhams, a decrease of 19%, mainly due to the decrease in spending in the oil and gas sector.

According to a company statement today, the global technical availability rate for the electricity generation and water production sector reached 93.9%, consistent with the rate recorded in the previous period.

The average production of the oil and gas sector reached 118,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, which is 5% less due to the postponement of drilling operations.

Construction work is currently underway on low carbon power and water desalination projects in the UAE, with a total production capacity of 4.4 GW and 200 million imperial gallons.

distribute profits

In addition to approving the financial results of the “TAQA” group, the Board of Directors proposed a final cash dividend of 1.1 billion dirhams (1.00 fils per share).

In addition to the 1.7 billion dirhams (1.50 fils per share) paid in December, the total cash dividend for the year amounts to 2.8 billion dirhams (2.50 fils per share), pursuant to the dividend policy recently approved by the shareholders. This proposal will be submitted to the company’s shareholders for approval at the annual general assembly meeting expected to be held on March 18, 2021 after obtaining regulatory approvals. If approved, a final cash dividend of 1.00 fils per share will be paid in April 2021.

Sustainable returns

Mohammed Hassan Al-Suwaidi

Mohammed Hassan Al-Suwaidi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of TAQA, said: “The year 2020 witnessed a great turbulence in the markets due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but despite this difficult challenge, the year was full of positive developments, changes and achievements for TAQA. In July, we successfully transferred most of Abu Dhabi’s water and electricity assets to the supervision of a new team to manage TAQA. We are now in a better position to grow thanks to our solid balance sheet, strong cash flow, and our position as one of the largest integrated utility companies in the EMEA region. In addition, we were able to fulfill our commitment to our shareholders to achieve substantial and sustainable returns, which we will pay under the new dividend policy. The completion of the asset transfer deal marked the beginning of the integration business, which will unleash the company’s promising potential in the long term. We have made great progress and I look forward to continuing this success through 2021 ».

Future ambitions

Jassim Hussain Thabet, Group CEO and Managing Director of Taqah said: “TAQA has taken a new position in the market during an exceptionally difficult year. These financial results reflect a strong foundation for growth that stems from our historic deal with Abu Dhabi Power Corporation PJSC. I am very proud of our employees who faced the pandemic and did everything they could to ensure that our customers were provided with the water and electricity we depend on for all of our lives. Moreover, we have made significant progress in improving our operations and laying the foundations for our future ambitions.

He added: One of our most prominent operational successes during the year 2020 was our ability to manage our business with greater efficiency, in addition to achieving some important achievements, including the completion of the financing deal for two pioneering projects: the Fujairah F3 plant and the Al Dhafra solar photovoltaic plant.

He continued: The Fujairah F3 plant, which is currently under construction, will be the largest independent gas-fired power plant in the UAE. As for the Al Dhafra Solar Power Plant, “it will be the largest solar power plant within one site in the world, and it will set new limits for low-cost solar energy with a tariff of 1.32 US cents / kWh (4.85 fils / kWh). We have also made progress in the work Establishing another pilot project, the largest reverse osmosis desalination plant in the world, in the Taweelah area in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

“As we look to 2021 and beyond, we will achieve more successes based on this progress and seize opportunities to expand our footprint while meeting the needs of the communities in which we operate,” he said.