The Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) announced its success in issuing two tranches of bonds, with a total value of 1.5 billion US dollars, for a period of 7 years and 30 years, in the form of unsecured advance bonds “bonds”. The company issued $ 750 million in seven-year bonds due in April 2028 and carries an interest rate of 2.0% annually.

The company also issued another tranche of $ 750 million of bonds with a maturity of thirty years, due in April 2051 and bearing an interest rate of 3.4% per annum.

The 30-year segment is the first edition of TAQA’s Formosa to be listed in Taipei as in London, to take advantage of Taiwanese demand.

The final subscription rate on the order book was more than four times the value of the offering, reflecting strong acceptance from Asian investors, paving the way for more applications from the MENA region, Europe and the United States.

The final order book of $ 6.1 billion allowed the company to realize significantly lower interest rates compared to its existing TAQA bonds. The bonds are rated Aa3 by Moody’s and AA- by Fitch, in line with the company’s credit ratings.

The net proceeds from the sale of these bonds will be used for general company purposes, including paying off outstanding debts. The issuance was arranged and launched by a banking consortium made up of co-managers and underwriting managers, including Bank of China, Citi Banking Group, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, Mashreq Bank, Mizuho Securities and Bank. MUFG.

In addition to the bond issuance, TAQA has offered to buy cash back all corporate bonds due in 2021, along with $ 250 million in bonds due in January 2023, on customary terms. Investors submitted for the purchase of a total of $ 712 million of 2021 bonds by investors, while the repurchase of 2023 bonds continues at the time of issuance of this statement, while the repurchase of the bonds has been arranged by BNP Paribas, HSBC and Bank MUFG and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation as joint trading managers.

Jassim Hussain Thabet, Group CEO and Managing Director of the company said: “We are pleased with the results of the first financing process after the transfer deal with the Abu Dhabi Energy Corporation last year. Declared to be a leading company in the field of low carbon energy and water in the United Arab Emirates and beyond.

For his part, Stephen Redington, Chief Financial Officer of TAQA said: “TAQA is proud to have managed to achieve extremely competitive financing rates that will help lower our financing costs and support future growth.

Our achievement of negative new issuance bonuses for both segments is laying strong foundations for the company and future financing opportunities. Moreover, we have made some notable achievements as part of this process, including achieving the lowest rate of bond financing that TAQA has achieved so far at 2%. On the other hand, we remain committed to maintaining strong independent investment grade credit ratings. ”