Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) today announced the launch of the new corporate identity for its group of companies.

This development is an important step in TAQA’s transformation and growth journey, and reinforces its strategy to achieve growth through providing integrated electricity and water services in the UAE and internationally, as its business covers all stages of the value chain in the utilities sector, including electricity generation and desalination, electricity and water transmission and distribution, water solutions, and services that enhance the efficiency of electricity and water consumption.

TAQA also announced that Abu Dhabi Distribution Company and Al Ain Distribution Company will merge under the umbrella of a new unified company, providing services to customers throughout the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, under the new corporate identity “TAQA Distribution”.

This step contributes to expanding the scope of TAQA’s business aimed at serving customers directly, and will enable it to further develop its services provided to them, develop new products and services, and seek opportunities for further growth within the UAE and globally.

TAQA Distribution will play a key role in achieving TAQA’s ambition to become a leading low-carbon utility company, enhancing operational efficiency, operating and developing distribution networks in line with global standards, and working seamlessly with its sister companies TAQA Transmission Grids, TAQA Water Solutions, and TAQA Utilities.

TAQA has launched a new corporate identity for its other wholly-owned operating companies, with the name of Abu Dhabi Transmission and Despatch Company (TRANSCO) changing to TAQA Transmission Networks, which will lead the operation and development of electricity and water transmission infrastructure locally and internationally.

Sustainable Water Solutions Holding will be renamed Taqa Water Solutions, which will lead the operation of wastewater treatment facilities and the production of recycled water in Abu Dhabi.

The name of Abu Dhabi Energy Services Company will change to Taqa Services, which will provide solutions that contribute to enhancing efficiency in demand and providing solutions designed to manage electricity and water consumption.

The new corporate identity of TAQA Group companies is expected to contribute to increasing awareness and further defining TAQA’s utilities business, expanding the scope and reach of these businesses, supporting the next phase of the company’s growth ambitions and enhancing its position as the leading utilities company in the UAE.

Jasim Husain Thabet, Group CEO and Managing Director of Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), said that over the past four years, work has been done to drive improvements in the performance of TAQA’s operating companies and grow their businesses.

He added that changing the corporate identity of the operating companies contributes to increasing awareness and defining the size and importance of the role played by TAQA in Abu Dhabi, in addition to defining the scope of its business as one of the largest integrated utility companies in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, in addition to being the leading utility company in the UAE.

He explained that highlighting the company’s work and increasing awareness of it will support its ongoing efforts to achieve growth in the UAE and internationally, as this will enable its future partners to become more aware of the limits of what can be done.

He stressed that the company’s operations provide support for part of the daily lives of millions of people around the world, through the electricity and water services it provides.

He also stressed the company’s determination to continue to be at the heart of the UAE’s efforts towards achieving climate neutrality and playing a role in the transformation of the energy sector.

“ADDC and AADC have been providing electricity and water to our communities for decades, ensuring these essential services are available to every home in Abu Dhabi,” said Omar Al Hashemi, incoming CEO of TAQA Distribution. “The merger of the two companies into one entity will create a major distribution company with the scale and capacity to support TAQA in its efforts to become the leading low-carbon utility company.”

He added that combining the strengths and competencies of the two companies into one company would improve the quality of service provided to customers, in addition to creating a more active and creative company.

He pointed out that customers will notice the new corporate identity of TAQA Distribution Company on their electricity and water bills and in branches starting from January 2025.

He explained that by 2025, the new corporate identity will enable TAQA’s market-leading companies to enhance their proven track record in operational excellence, while continuing to focus on building their advanced digital and technical capabilities, and strengthening their strategic partnerships to support TAQA’s long-term growth and achieve the group’s goals related to sustainability and environmental, social and governance standards.