Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu on Friday expressed through her Twitter that she is disappointed to not see the official trailer of the film ‘Lakshmi Bomb’ starring Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani in theaters. On which actor Akshay Kumar expressed his reaction. Actor Akshay Kumar said, “You are not alone … but the show will run. Thank you for giving your love to the trailer.”

Let me tell you, Taapsee reacted after watching the official trailer of the film on Akshay Kumar’s Twitter. He said, “Once again you did well. How !!!!. Actually I am very disappointed not to see it in the cinema hall.”



You’re not alone … but the show must go on :) Thank you for the love on the trailer 😁 https://t.co/ggvMu6TgeG – Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 9, 2020

However, the owners of theaters have been allowed to open from October 15. During this time, a seat will be arranged in theaters.