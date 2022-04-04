The defeat in the Italian derby, which ended Juventus’ positive streak at sixteen, cost Massimiliano Allegri not only the farewell to the championship race but also the Golden Tapiro, the satirical recognition of Striscia la Notizia, in broadcast on Monday evening on Canale 5. In the coach’s showcase, this is his fourth career Golden Tapir.

“Defeats are part of football, we have to go on because the season is not over: the top is now almost unattainable, we have to be careful of Mourinho’s Rome who is back there and also Fiorentina in the Italian Cup”, said the coach. Juventus to Valerio Staffelli at the time of the delivery of the ‘trophy’, repeating what was already said in the conference. And to the hottest question on referee errors, the Livorno coach replied: “Irrati was very good, he refereed well. Then the decisions every now and then go to one side and every now and then to the other ”.