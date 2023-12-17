He cuts down the woods and claims that separate waste collection has been imposed. But he receives the Legambiente award for separate waste collection

How do you give a public administrator the prize for separate waste collection, when he claims that it is done why “was it imposed”? And it is the same one who a month ago wanted to cut down 24 hectares of forest, the Bosco Chianca.

Here is an excerpt from Marra's video taken at the entrance to the Municipality of Altavilla, while he explains that separate waste collection “they imposed on us” and so did the green conversion.

Then it was discovered that there were much more hectares to be cut: 133. In the municipality's forestry management plan (PAF), it was foreseen that almost all the forests of the town of which he is administrator would be cut down at the gates of the Cilento Park. The politician in question is the Environment Councilor of the Municipality of Altavilla Silentina Enzo Marra who was awarded the recognition by Legambiente last Saturday because his institution is in the top positions of those in Salerno, between 5000 and 15,000 inhabitants, for dry waste recycling. (See photo below)

The award should be given to the citizens of Altavilla, not to the forestry councilor Marra. After the journalistic investigation by Italian Business the inhabitants learn of the case and start protests. The story becomes national and the Chianca forest is seized by the Public Prosecutor's Office of Salerno.

After what happened, isn't giving an award to Marra like giving Dracula the AVIS blood donor of the year award?

To counteract the cutting of the forest with the citizens of Altavilla, the Carapace association took action, which with President Tommaso Errico asked for the intervention of Legambiente, as a national association recognized by the Ministry of the Environment, to present an appeal to the TAR against cutting, however, obtaining a refusal from the association. Eric: “Perhaps they felt that the issue was not important enough to meet their interest. The numbers of separate waste collection in Altavilla are thanks to the citizens not of Marra”.

But do these associations know to whom they give their recognitions? And what use are they if, when you turn to them to stop the cutting of a forest, they don't intervene? We tried calling the leaders of Legambiente Campania to ask for clarification. We await answers.

