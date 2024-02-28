Tapiola | The popularity of Espoo's most desirable residential area continues year after year: Life there is “convenient”

The appeal of Espoo's most popular residential area comes from the fact that living is “convenient”, according to a real estate agent.

Reputation, metro, proximity to Helsinki and the sea. For these reasons, Tapiola has been the number one on the Espoo housing market for years, if you look at the square footage prices of two-bedroom apartments.

Now it seems to be taking the surrounding areas with it, and there is no end in sight to its popularity.