Celta defeated Levante this Friday, but ended the game with more injuries than points. Four sky-blue players had to be replaced due to physical problems and two of them, Jeison Murillo and Renato Tapia, could have said goodbye to the season. For its part, Iago Aspas and Joseph Aidoo only suffer discomfort.

Chronologically the first to fall was Tapia. The Peruvian midfielder he requested the change in the 26th minute after a spectacular defensive action. The first diagnosis of the Vigo club’s medical services points to a possible fibrillar tear in the left biceps femoris.

A couple of minutes later, Aidoo warned Eduardo Coudet that his right leg was not feeling good. The Ghanaian central he managed to hold out until the break and in the intermission he left his position to Néstor Araújo. Celestial doctors believe that it is simply a distal discomfort in the biceps femoris.

A similar setback suffered Aspas in 66 ‘. The moañés striker He was immediately replaced by Augusto Solari and after a first examination the Celta doctors believe that the ’10’ has only one discomfort in the right biceps.

Finally, Murillo retired with five minutes remaining, when Coudet had already made all the changes. The Colombian central left his team with ten by being unable to continue on the pitch for a possible fibrillar tear in the left anterior rectus. If this injury is confirmed, as in the case of Tapia, it will be very difficult to reappear before the end of this campaign.