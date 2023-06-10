Home page politics

From: Victoria Krumbeck

The indictment makes it clear how Donald Trump spoke to other people about the information, some of which was top secret.

Frankfurt/Washington – It is the first time that a former US President has been indicted at the federal level. We are talking about Donald Trump, who has to answer to the court again. The former US President has been charged with 37 counts in the secret documents affair. 31 points are about illegal storage of secret information for national defense, what could put Trump in jail, according to the indictment published on June 9th. Back in April, Trump was linked to Charged with paying hush money to a porn star in New York.

Investigations against Donald Trump – indictment published

A total of seven categories of offenses are listed in the indictment. In August 2022, the FBI searched his private home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida and confiscated various classified documents there, some with the highest level of secrecy. After the change of power donald trump had no authority to possess or keep secret government records, the indictment said. His Mar-a-Lago property was not an approved place to store the records.

Donald Trump, former US President, has been charged with more than 35 criminal offenses. © Brian Cahn/dpa

Trump kept the boxes with classified information in his bedroom, a bathroom, a shower, a ballroom and a storage room, among other things. Some boxes of intelligence documents were temporarily stored in a room where public events were held. A storage room for documents in more than 80 boxes was easily accessible via a public pool area in Mar-a-Lago. Trump’s residence is not a private house but a club with rooms for paying guests and many events such as weddings.

Secret Documents on Trump’s Private Estates: Military Intelligence

Among other things, Trump is accused of intentionally storing national defense information. This point falls under the US espionage law and alone can be punished with up to ten years in prison. According to the indictment, the documents found on Trump dealt, among other things, with the defense capabilities of the USA and other states, including nuclear weapons, and military weaknesses in the defenses of the United States and its partners. But also about potential military options from unnamed states. Other documents discussed foreign support for terrorist attacks on the United States and “the timing and details of the attack in a foreign country.”

A snippet of the indictment against former President Trump. © Jon Elswick/dpa

Trump’s secret documents – tape incriminates former president

The indictment also details how donald trump talked to other people about the sometimes top secret information or showed it to third parties. A sound recording documents a meeting between Trump and a writer for an interview. Trump said he had found a “highly confidential” document detailing the US military’s plan to attack a country whose name was omitted from the text.

According to the transcript of the recording, Trump said a short time later: “This is classified information. Look, look at that.” None of those present had permission to read the top-secret paper. Loud CNN the recording is said to be about an attack on Iran. “As president, I could have released the secrecy, but now I can’t,” read the tape, as described by CNN.

Trump in the plot: “Isn’t it better if there are no documents?”

According to the indictment, Trump actively tried to obstruct the investigation against him. To this end, he conspired with his personal assistant, Walt Nauta, against whom charges were also brought. Among other things, Trump instructed the employee to take boxes elsewhere. He is said to have suggested to a lawyer to hide or destroy documents.

Trump is said to have discussed the secret documents with his legal team in May 2022 – before the FBI searched his property. He is said to have said: “Wouldn’t it be better if we just told them that we don’t have anything here?” and: “Isn’t it better if there are no documents?”

After Trump officially announced in November that he would run again in the 2024 election, the Justice Department sat down independent special counsel Jack Smith to outsource the politically sensitive investigation into Trump. Smith promised a speedy trial in Washington Friday and urged the public to read the full indictment to understand the scope and seriousness of the crimes. (vk/dpa)