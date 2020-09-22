Bollywood’s well-known director and producer Anurag Kashyap has been accused of sexual exploitation by an actress Payal Ghosh. After these allegations, many Bollywood celebrities have come in support of Anurag. Taapsee Pannu is also one of the actors who is supporting Anurag. Tapasi has said that Anurag Kashyap respects women a lot and if they are still found guilty of sexual exploitation then she will end all relations with him.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror, Taapsee said that Anurag never spoke bad about a person, even if that person does not like Anurag. Taapsee said that on the sets of Anurag, a lot of women work on par with men, which is rarely seen. He said that if any person has been exploited, let the investigation in the case begin, the truth will come out.

Talking further about this, Taapsee said that if Anurag Kashyap is found guilty then she will be the first person to end all relations with him. She also said that it is not right for women to deviate from the Meitu movement. Earlier, Taapsee Pannu, supporting Anurag Kashyap, wrote on social media, ‘For you my friend, I know to be the biggest feminist. You will soon meet again on the set with another new piece of art, which shows how powerful and meaningful the women of your world are. ‘

Let me tell you that the actress Payal Ghosh had alleged on social media that Anurag Kashyap tried to force her at his house in 2015. After this Payal has filed a written complaint against Anurag at Versova Police Station. However, Anurag has described all the allegations against him as baseless and false.