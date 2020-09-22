Saiyam Kher’s post viral amidst Payal Ghosh’s allegations, Anurag called home
Talking further about this, Taapsee said that if Anurag Kashyap is found guilty then she will be the first person to end all relations with him. She also said that it is not right for women to deviate from the Meitu movement. Earlier, Taapsee Pannu, supporting Anurag Kashyap, wrote on social media, ‘For you my friend, I know to be the biggest feminist. You will soon meet again on the set with another new piece of art, which shows how powerful and meaningful the women of your world are. ‘
Let me tell you that the actress Payal Ghosh had alleged on social media that Anurag Kashyap tried to force her at his house in 2015. After this Payal has filed a written complaint against Anurag at Versova Police Station. However, Anurag has described all the allegations against him as baseless and false.
