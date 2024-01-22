Monday, January 22, 2024, 12:53







Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Estrella de Levante presented this Monday the new events of its 'Tapas Room' events, which will feature six new restaurants that will bring their best tapas to the Espinardo factory. Likewise, they also revealed the new dates for the 'Beer Sessions' Fridays, with eight…