Tapachula is abuzz. Everywhere thousands of migrants wander desperate for escaping from this southern Mexican city, which they see as a jail on their dramatic journey to the United States.

Some 40,000 Central Americans and Haitians are affected by poverty, violence and natural disasters, according to an estimate by Doctors Without Borders. The town of 350,000 inhabitants is collapsed.

In their flight they entered a dead end, because they need permits to stay so as not to be deported to neighboring Guatemala and to be able to continue their journey. But that endorsement does not arrive and for those who have been there for months, hope is diluted.

“ANDIt’s horrible to be here, they have you locked up with no way out “Fanfant Filmonor, a 30-year-old Haitian who arrived in Tapachula two weeks ago, told AFP. He left Brazil – where he lived for three years – after being unemployed.

Without documents, Filmonor cannot continue his trip to the United States, but he is not willing to back down either. after crossing ten countries to reach Mexico.

He has bought a bus ticket to Monterrey (north) that he does not intend to lose, and then he will try to cross the border.

Of course, if he is not arrested before, because the raids multiplied together with the complaints of abuse against police and military who monitor the entrances and exits of the city.

“I can’t stay here, I don’t have a job or documents, they won’t accept me here. No one can stop me, and if they stop me and return me here, he will be killed, “he warns.

The numbers

Between last January and August 147,033 illegal immigrants were detained, three times more than in the same period of 2020, according to official figures.

Despite the difficulties, arrivals from Guatemala do not stop, especially since the arrival of Democrat Joe Biden to the presidency of the United States with the promise of dismantling the harsh immigration policies of Donald Trump. At the same time, the humanitarian drama grows.

The queue of a bank in Tapachula, where migrants receive remittances. AFP photo

Tapachula “It is the largest immigration jail in America”, denounced in this city Luis García, of the Center for Human Dignification, which defends travelers.

The central square remains crowded with migrants, as well as remittance banks – where they demand money orders sent to them by relatives from the United States -, sidewalks or any place where they can shelter from the suffocating heat. The distancing to avoid contagion of covid-19 it doesn’t seem like a concern.

The objective “is to follow the route because I have a sister in Miami and another in Holland, although if I find a job, here I stay“Domingue Paul, a 40-year-old Haitian who arrived a month ago from Chile, where he lived for five years, tells AFP.

After the 2010 earthquake, which killed about 200,000 people, many Haitians were welcomed into South American countries, but get a job and renew your residency it became difficult for thousands now pursuing the American dream, they say.

The Mexican Commission for Refugee Aid (Comar) “rejected my appointment, I expected to have it on October 7, but they tell me it is not available,” complains Domingue, who is traveling with her partner and two small children.

Daily life

With the money he receives from his sister, he pays 5,000 pesos a month in rent (250 dollars).

La Comar is overflowing with requests. This year alone it has managed 77,559 permits, surpassing the 70,400 of all 2019.



Live with what you can in Tapachula. AFP photo

Without papers, migrants cannot legally work either, being forced to live on the streets of Tapachula or crammed into cheap hotel rooms. Up to 15 people coexist in a single apartment.

The city center has gradually become a Haitian colony with a whole street where food and trinkets are offered, braids are woven or hair is cut.

With babies in their arms, some huddle on the doors of buildings and benches, fusing their poverty with that of the Mexicans in this part of the country. Chiapas is the most impoverished state in Mexico with 1.6 million people in extreme precariousness, according to the state company Coneval.

Not a few have stopped treating them with empathy and now they see them with suspicion and boredom.

This migration “has affected us both economically and in health, crime, drug addiction, armed robberies, murders, “says Carmen Mijangos, owner of a food establishment.



A child attends a protest in front of the Siglo XXI Migration Station, in Tapachula, Chiapas state. Photo Xinhua

At the request of some 7,000 migrants, oenegés They process an appeal for protection for justice to allow them to mobilize to Mexico City and demand a solution from the leftist president Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

But the government, which keeps deployed 27,000 troops on the southern and northern borders, insists that it will continue to contain illegal migration and promote, together with the United States and other countries involved, a strategy that attacks the roots of the problem.

The damming also intensifies in the face of the failure of recent caravans, disbanded by force.

Fearful of repression or arrest, toSome migrants do not want to return to the roads.

“It’s not that I don’t want to go, but they say they grab you with stones,” says 28-year-old Honduran Norma Villanueva, who arrived two months ago and has no choice but to keep waiting for an answer with her husband and four children.

