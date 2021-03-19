Although there will always be a coin jingling in your pocket, the free circulation of cash has the bills counted. The new tip of the trident that drives digital currencies – which already has virtual wallets and QR codes – is the technology called Tap to Phone, a revolutionary method that allows you to use your cell phone to process payments from any card or device.

Visa’s Tap to Phone software -which is already moving in Latin America with the collaboration of the Argentine fintech GeoPagos- transforms the Android smartphones of the current generation in point of sale terminals (softPOS) contactless or touch.

To the advantage of eliminating any additional hardware, is added the possibility of accept payments by approximation with credit and debit cards, as well as other devices such as rings, smart watches or virtual wallets. It is also a secure and transparent payment method.

“Through QRs and contactless cards, they grew enormously in this type of transaction, but adding a very important differential: greater security and even greater immediacy. Using radio frequency identification technologies, the reader recognizes the card’s chip and secures the transaction, ”said Raul Oyarzun, CTO of GeoPagos, the company that creates digital payment solutions for the financial ecosystem.

Just by bringing the card closer, the NFC chip recognizes it and the transaction is accepted immediately.

To read the cards the team needs have the NFC chip active (Near Field Communication) a short-range, high-frequency technology that allows data exchange between devices. At the moment, it is only available on high-end equipment.

The operation is very simple, just enter the amount in the application, bring the plastic closer to the mobile and, using radio frequency identification technologies, the reader recognizes the card chip and secures the transaction.

After conducting a pilot in the last year, the Visa Ready program announced that the productor is already active in more than 15 markets, with plans to expand to other latitudes.

How does it work

At the regional level in Peru, through Niubiz, it was one of the first countries where it was implemented. It is estimated that, at the local level, ltesting could start later this year.

In our country, GeoPagos will be in charge of developing the software that enables card reading on mobiles. Depending on the aggregator that offers it, some may require association with a bank account determined or a virtual wallet.

But this depends on each aggregator. VendeMás, the Peruvian Mpos aggregator, offers Tap to Phone solutions and does not impose any restrictions. Any individual can download it to their mobile and link it with the account or wallet of their choice.

The most benefited

It is estimated that 2 billion Android devices worldwide they are going to be transformed into payment acceptance machines. The system is oriented for micro-businesses, street stalls or retailers.

With Tap to Phone you can use credit cards, virtual wallets or the cell phone itself.

Which implies that since a street vendor to a private teacher They will be able to invoice small amounts through this solution that connects with the different local and international payment networks.

“The diversification of the means of payment is one of the strongest trends that are developing in the world of commerce. The payment link, the QR or the Tap on Phone technology, allow transactions to be carried out in shops without the need for any type of physical contact between those involved ”, explains Martín Malievac, director of research and development at Napse.

In times of Covid, this method helps reduce lines or crowds in stores, which is aligned with the norms of social distancing and serves as a solution for the payment of delivery “on delivery”, eliminating the need for cash and physical contact.

During the quarantine, 62% of Argentines admit that they increased transactions with digital media, almost doubling the average in Latin America. In addition, four in 10 recognize that the pandemic caused them to try these tools for the first time, indicates a study by Kantar.

In other countries where tests were done, such as Japan or Belarus, technology was used successfully to pay for public transportation, no ticket vending machines or additional cards.

For some time now, the incorporation of fintech, payment aggregators and new acquirers, energized a sector that proposed to financially include businesses and segments of the population who remained oblivious to these opportunities.

The incursion of virtual wallets with prepaid cards allowed the incorporation of new consumers who can now buy online, both at the door of a business or within your own cell phone through a QR code sent by WhatsApp.

With the appearance of this method, new solutions emerge. Napse’s silver bullet is VTOL, which allows merchants to nuclear transactions of all available means of payment, including the latest digital wallets and those to come, like Tap on Phone.

“This simplifies the task of merchants, while allowing them to offer their customers diversified means of payment, something that is a differential compared to the competition. The process avoids human errors and allows transactions to be grouped in an orderly and simple way, saving time ”, says Malievac.

