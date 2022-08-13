Sewer failure, many intoxicated tourists in Taormina

The weekend of August could have started much better for the many tourists who arrived in Taormina, Sicily. “A breakdown in the consortium plant’s sewerage duct caused the spillage of black water into the Mazzeo stream which, in fact, flows into the waters of Letojanni and Mazzeo, the two localities overlooked by one of the pearls of southern Italy “, says Il Messaggero.” For this reason, the temporary bathing ban for the stretch of sea 250 meters from the mouth of the stream. The red flag is waving on the beach and many establishments have closed, leaving all those who have invaded the coast dry-mouthed “, continues Il Messaggero.

As reported by the Roman newspaper, numerous cases of intoxication and illness have been reported in the two countries involved. “Confirming how widespread the phenomenon is is the situation of pharmacies, short of antispasmic drugs “, Il Messaggero writes, reporting some of the rumors from the place: “Several children would be hospitalized in the nearest hospital”. And again: “We thought it was caused by watermelon but no, now we understand why we got sick”.

