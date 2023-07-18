The notes of Ennio Morricone and the voice of the American soprano Adelaide MuirTrombetta opened the night of the Tao Awards at the Ancient Theater of Taormina for the Taomoda Gala, the final event of the TAOMODA WEEK 2023 which this year had the female empowerment focus of the review which combines, as per tradition, fashion, design, sustainability, tourism and culture.

On the stage of the Teatro Antico, international fashion with the Maison Anteprima and its founder Izumi Ogino, who, accompanied by a Japanese delegation, chose to celebrate its 30th anniversary in Taormina by shooting a documentary film in the exclusive Sicilian location and using the symbolic theatre, a unique stage in the world for its architectural and landscape value.

Returning from the Parisian catwalks, the St.Nian Paris brand of the Turkish designer Nihan Baruk, a model of emancipation and independence and for its creative parabola, has chosen Taomoda to present, for the first time in Italy, its men’s and women’s collections.

Dedicated to Sicily, the capsule specially created by the stylist Daniele Calcaterra for the brand of the same name, founded with his partner and life partner Diego Corbellini.

Spotlight and recognition also for the Neapolitan sartorial tradition of the Kiton brand, represented by CEO Antonio De Matteis.

So far the Tao Awards for Fashion. In addition to receiving the coveted prize for the journalism, entrepreneurship, digital communication, cinema, medicine categories:

– Michela Proietti – signature of the Corriere della Sera and writer -, TAO AWARD for Fashion Journalism;

– Manuela Ravasio – Director of Marie Claire – TAO AWARD for Journalism;

– Alessio Vassallo – actor – TAO AWARD actors category;

– Filippo Solinas – Head of Influencers Platform of the Hearst group – TAO AWARD Excellent

Innovation;

– Alessandra Moschillo, Creative Director of Husky, TAO AWARD for Entrepreneurship;

– the influencer Elisa Maino, TAO AWARD Influencer;

Subscribe to the newsletter

