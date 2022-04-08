One of the most remembered characters of the first dragon ball it is Tao Pai Pai. This hitman from the Red patrol was a constant enemy Goku, who defeated him on several occasions. His design is quite memorable and how to forget his peculiar way of traveling on a pillar that he threw into the air.

This year will mark the return of the Red patrol a dragon ball with the movie superhero. Since there are many indications that the final villain will be someone from the past, theories began to emerge as to who it could be. One of them is that we will have the return of Tao Pai Pai into a more powerful version of cyborg. That is why he began to circulate a design made by himself toriyamawhich never saw the light of day in the anime.

Tao Pai Pai received a cat’s hand that very few saw

A page known as DB-Z.com took advantage of the emotion Dragon Ball Super to revive an old design Tao Pai Pai. This one has nothing to do with the movie, but the page mentioned that they would like to see a similar design if the killer returns in superhero.

This revamped design Tao Pai Pai actually originated from the MMORPG video game, Dragon Ball Online. This featured an original story written by himself. Akira Toriyamawhich happened hundreds of years after the goku’s disappearance. It was here that the villain appeared with enhancements to his robotic body.

As you will remember, Tao Pai Pai received tech upgrades at the end of the dragon ball original. However, they were not as complex as the ones that this design of DBOnline. It seems that it had many improvements to take advantage of the absence of Goku. We will not know if this would have been enough to defeat his eternal rival.

Although there is nothing official about it, the events of Dragon Ball Online sound suspiciously familiar to those of superhero. In the game, Tao Pai Pai wants to return to Red patrol to their former glories. Whereas, from what we know of the new movie, one of the new villains wants to do the exact same thing. Will we really see the killer back? We’ll have to wait for Toei I know decide to release it after the hack it suffered.

