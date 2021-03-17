After two weeks away from public life, the vice president of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan, confirmed the death of the president from heart disease. Magufuli refused to consider the pandemic a real threat.

The President of Tanzania, John Magufuli, passed away this Wednesday, March 17, at the age of 61. This was announced by Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan after the president had been separated from public life for more than two weeks.

“Dear Tanzanians, I am saddened to announce that today around 6:00 pm we lost our brave leader, President John Magufuli, who died of heart disease at Mzena Hospital in Dar es Salaam, where he was receiving treatment,” said the Vice President. on state television ‘TBC’.

Magufuli, one of the most skeptical African leaders about the Covid-19 pandemic, had been removed from public life since February 27. Precisely, this absence and the lack of information spread rumors about its possible contagion of the new coronavirus.

Magufuli had won the presidential elections in October and was beginning his second five-year term.

Opposition leader Zitto Kabwe contacted Vice President Hassan to express his condolences. “The nation will remember him for his contribution to the development of our country,” he said.

According to the Constitution, the vice president, also 61, must assume the presidency for the rest of the term, which would last until the end of 2025. If so, Hassan will become the first president of an East African country.

Magufuli, the president against quarantines and vaccines

Magufuli was born in northwestern Tanzania. He won the first presidential elections in 2015 and since then he has built a reputation as a strong leader for his followers and as an undemocratic leader for his detractors.

Nicknamed ‘El Bulldozer’, he undertook large public projects and made the fight against corruption one of his banners. However, he also made international headlines for his refusal to view the Covid-19 pandemic as a real threat.

Tanzania stopped counting infections and deaths from the new coronavirus in May 2020. Magufuli also refused to impose quarantines to prevent its spread and spread conspiracy theories about vaccines.

With Reuters and AFP