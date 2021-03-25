The white light of midday filters through the open door and illuminates the miracle: a boiling pot against the worst global pandemic of the 21st century. Mihambo sits next to the container, leans over, and as he uncovers the pot, a cloud of steam rises to the ceiling of the room. On the way the mist clouds his thick beard and his open mouth. Mihambo takes a deep breath and, since he’s shirtless, his chest is beaded with drops of water. “This is to get rid of the covid”, it states.

In a few seconds, the room, on the outskirts of the city of Arusha, is filled with the bitter aroma of the concoction, based on lemon, garlic, onion, ginger and guava and orange leaves. Mihambo covers his head and shoulders with a blanket and breathes hard. “Aaaah! This is good! ”He exclaims. Although the traditional remedy, nyungu, has been used for centuries in Tanzania for respiratory ailments, is officially one of the two protection methods against covid recommended by the Tanzanian Ministry of Health to the population. The other is praying to God.

Since almost the beginning of the pandemic, Tanzania has established itself in the denialist country from Africa. While the rest of the continent implemented rapid and demanding protection measures, with strict confinements and border closures after barely a dozen positives, the East African country soon began an unbridled drift: in May of last year it stopped counting the cases – the figures were frozen at 509 positives and 21 deaths, while neighboring Kenya, with less population, registers 116,000 cases and almost 2,000 deaths—, expelled those responsible for the World Health Organization (WHO) and rejected the use of masks and ruled out confining the population.

Its president John Magufuli, who died at the age of 61 last week (due to heart problems according to the Government, sick with covid according to the opposition), extended the authoritarian drift of his Government, which persecute dissent and muzzle the free press, to any matter related to the pandemic. After ordering that only four people from the government could speak about the virus, no one else, decreed several days of national prayers and declared the country free of covid by divine intervention.

“We have been praying and fasting for God to save us from the pandemic that has afflicted our nation and the world, but He has answered us,” the politician said last June. I am convinced, and I know that many Tanzanians also believe it, that the disease has been eliminated by the Lord ”. It went even further. Last month, he ordered the health officer to refuse vaccines. “They do not work”he exclaimed. The dogma of faith, with surreal overtones, hides a sinister reverse: as the authorities persecute those who contradict the official version, with punishments for doctors and health workers who diagnose positive for covid, fear has spread among the population. Today almost no one dares to speak openly about the pandemic and Tanzania is a country with two viruses: the covid and the whispers.

Fears

For Peter it is not even enough to lower his voice; also ask for darkness. A male nurse at the hospital in Karatu, a small town in northern Tanzania, agrees to speak from the shadows of someone else’s room (he does not want them to recognize his home) and even then, blurred behind a mosquito net adorned with pink balloons, does he feel safe. Please ask me to assign you a pseudonym. If he risks speaking out and being fired or arrested, he says, it is because of his two daughters. “This cannot continue like this or we will all pay for it”, He says.

Despite the fact that the youth of the population (two-thirds of the 62 million Tanzanians are under 25 years of age) has mitigated the impact of the virus, the situation in several hospitals has worsened in recent weeks. From the shadows, Peter denounces the panorama in his health center.

“The situation is not good, every day we attend to more patients; come with a cough, high fever, fatigue... Government officials are behind us and although the situation is terrible, they do not want to acknowledge that it is covid ”. Peter believes that he himself was infected in January – “when he blinked he cried in pain, he had a fever of 40” – and assures that there are more funerals every day, but that health workers are prohibited from mentioning the real cause. “The Government says that whoever speaks will be punished, so we cannot diagnose covid and we must write ‘severe pneumonia’.”

Peter’s fear is not exaggerated. In addition to suspending media licenses or detaining journalists for their coverage of the pandemic, the Tanzanian government has pushed social control to grotesque limits. In January, the International College of the city of Moshi he was forced to recant after sending his students home after detecting a positive among his students. A visit by the regional authorities changed the opinion of the center’s management, which reopened the classrooms and lamented “the circulation of false information.”

For some, the death of Magufuli is an opportunity to turn the tide. After the appointment on Friday of her successor, Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan, the director of the WHO, Ethiopian Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, hastened to ask the new leader for collaboration. “I hope we work soon to keep people safe from covid and get a healthier Tanzania ”.

Earlier, the organization had pleaded with the government to allow the distribution of vaccines. Alarmed by the increase in infections since the beginning of the year – it is suspected that due to the arrival of the South African strain – other institutions had also raised the alarm. In February, representatives of the Tanzanian Catholic Church asked their faithful to wear masks and the US embassy warned of a “significant increase of covid cases ”.

God

While waiting for the steering wheel to occur, in the town of Mto Wambu the two official methods of fighting covid coexist together. On an unpaved street a stone’s throw from St Jude Thadeus Catholic Church, young Shabini Yunus sells vegetables and fruit from a wooden stall. In the front line, it displays a generous dozen lemons. It is the flagship product.

“In the last two months, the price has gone from 300 to 500 shillings, people increasingly buy more to make the drink against covid. They say it serves to protect themselves. When asking Yunus if he trusts that method, he shrugs. “I don’t know, but it is good for me to sell lemons.” The economic impact of the covid and the paralysis of international tourism – 17% of Tanzania’s GDP – has made a hole in the portfolio of Tanzanians: according to the World Bank, the pandemic has added half a million poor people and one in four Tanzanians lives for below the poverty line.

Inside the religious compound, and in the absence of the priest, his assistant and catechist Bonaventura William Mayunga, agrees to chat and show us the church. It is a rare bird: it is one of the few who wear the mask. During the walk through the temple, Mayunga explains that for a few years they have been building a larger church next to the old one. “In the town there are more and more parishioners, we need a bigger church,” he says. Mayunga does believe that faith has helped many overcome fear of the virus. “I don’t know about science, but on Sundays we do three shifts of masses and for people prayer is very important and even more so in times of uncertainty like these ”.

Before saying goodbye, Mayunga stands in front of the altar cross and prays briefly, in a low voice, on her knees and wearing the mask.

