Tanzania Tanzania, which has long underestimated the coronavirus, said new restrictions: test certificates and quarantine will be introduced for travel

Samia Suluhu Hassan, who rose to power in March, takes her predecessor more seriously about the corona situation in Tanzania. The late former President John Magufuli was known for belittling the coronavirus.

Coronavirus situation long-belated Tanzania changed direction on Monday by announcing new measures to contain the epidemic, according to Reuters.

With the new restrictions, those entering the country must show a negative corona test result at the border. A passenger will also be placed in quarantine if he or she comes from a country where a virus variant has been detected or has visited such a country in recent weeks.

In addition, when staying in Tanzania, tourists should follow the protection measures already familiar to the rest of the world, ie wear a mask, wash their hands and keep their distance from others.

The aim is to prevent the spread of viral variants to the country.

Change of direction regarding the corona situation is part of the new president Samia Suluhu Hassanin more active action than its predecessor to curb the epidemic situation in the country.

Hassan’s predecessor John Magufuli died unexpectedly in mid-March. He was out of the public eye three weeks before his death, and the cause of his death raised many rumors and suspicions. Officially, Maguful’s death was linked to heart problems.

Before his death, Magufuli had time to declare that Tanzania had defeated the coronavirus as early as May last year. He warned his citizens about face masks and considered coronary vaccines a Western conspiracy. The administration recommended vegetable juice and steam breathing to control the disease.

In February of this year, Magufuli reconciled slightly and said he would accept the use of face masks.

The background could be the sudden death of three leaders. Secretary of State John Kijazi died in February of “respiratory symptoms,” the leader of the opposition party Safe Sharrif Hamad on the same day for coronary heart disease and five days later the former governor of the central bank Benno Ndulu similar symptoms.

Official statistics on infections were discontinued in April last year.

Magufulin after her death, Hassan became the country’s first female president.

In early April, he announced that he would set up a committee to look into whether Tanzania should introduce similar restrictions against the coronavirus as elsewhere in the world.