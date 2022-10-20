Queen Máxima looks back with satisfaction on her UN visit to Tanzania concluded in Dar-es-Salaam. That said the Queen last night in a short meeting with the media. But more importantly, according to the Dutch ambassador Wiebe de Boer, Tanzania is very happy with her arrival. In her UN role, the Queen has given a major boost to national plans to improve and expand access to financial services. “She does this by giving advice and citing examples from other countries. The wheel does not have to be reinvented ten times,” says De Boer.

