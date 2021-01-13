“Seeing a whale shark is every diver’s dream, and even better, being able to swim with them“, marvels a British tourist, who came specifically to Mafia Island to meet the animal. shark-whale evolves in the warm tropical waters of the planet. On this rather poor island, the species has attracted tourists and created jobs.

Due to overfishing, the number of whale sharks has fallen sharply since the early 2000s. The inhabitants of Mafia Island are trying to protect this species as much as possible. Prevention is carried out in schools. “We are lucky to have them. They must be protected for generations to come “, indicates a tourism professional.

The JT

