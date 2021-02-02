The medical authorities in Tanzania are not going to buy and import the coronavirus vaccine into the country and vaccinate the population. This is reported by the TV channel Al arabiya citing Dorothy Gwajima, Minister of Health, Community Development, Gender, Seniors and Childhood, on Tuesday 2 February.

“The Ministry of Health does not plan to receive vaccines against COVID-19,” the TV channel quoted her as saying from a press conference.

According to Gwazima, Tanzanians are completely safe in the situation with this infection. She urged citizens to adhere to basic hygiene standards, as well as inhalation if necessary.

The head of the State Service for Chemicals, Fideliche Mafumiko, offered to treat the virus with medicinal herbs.

In January, Tanzanian President John Magufuli said the country did not need to use the coronavirus vaccine.

Tanzania stopped publishing incidence statistics in April 2020 when the number of cases of this infection reached 509.

In late January, World Health Organization (WHO) Africa Director Matshidiso Moeti urged Tanzanian authorities to share information on the pandemic situation. WHO experts are concerned that Africa will not be able to get rid of this infection if at least one of the countries of the continent does not fight it in effective and generally recognized ways.

January 28 Moeti statedthat over the past week, 175 thousand new cases of coronavirus and 6.2 thousand deaths were registered in Africa. From December 29 to January 25, the number of new cases increased by 50% over the previous four weeks.