Tanzanian health authorities confirmed on Tuesday (21) an outbreak of Marburg virus disease, the first in the country, with at least eight confirmed cases in the northwest of the country and five deaths.

eight people have been infected, of whom five have died and three are still being treated," said Tanzanian Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu.

“We were able to control this disease, which did not continue to spread from the affected area”, added the minister, who asked the population to remain calm.

Laboratory-confirmed cases have been detected in the towns of Bulinda and Butayaibega, both located in the northwestern district of Bukoba, bordering Uganda and close to the borders of Rwanda and Burundi.

Tumaini Nagu, a Tanzanian government medical specialist, told local media that patients with Marburg virus disease had fever, vomiting, bleeding from various parts of the body and kidney failure.

It also urged Tanzanians to avoid touching potential patients and their fluids and recommended reporting to health authorities of any likely cases.

Marburg is a highly infectious viral hemorrhagic fever in the same family as the more well-known Ebola virus disease.

There is currently another active outbreak in Equatorial Guinea, where there are at least nine cases accumulated, including one confirmed positive diagnosis, four probable cases and four suspected cases, according to data collected by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Previously, the disease was detected in Ghana in 2022 (three confirmed infections), Guinea (2021), Uganda (2017, 2014, 2012 and 2007), Angola (2004-2005), Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) (1998 and 2000 ), Kenya (1990, 1987 and 1980) and South Africa (1975).

It is as deadly as Ebola and it is estimated that in Africa it has caused the death of more than 3,500 people.

Like Ebola, it causes sudden bleeding and can cause death within days, with an incubation period of two to 21 days and a mortality rate of up to 88%.

The disease, for which there is no vaccine or specific treatment, was detected in 1967 in the German city of Marburg – the origin of its name – by laboratory technicians who were infected while investigating monkeys brought from Uganda.