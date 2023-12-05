Heavy rains over the weekend damaged homes and infrastructure in northern Tanzania.

At least 65 people are the Prime Minister of Tanzania Kassim Majaliwan including those who died in the country’s devastating landslides and floods, reports news agency AFP.

According to AFP, the landslides have caused about 5,600 people to flee their homes. In addition, the weekend’s heavy rains and floods damaged infrastructure and farmland, says the British broadcasting company BBC.

The weekend’s heavy rains washed away vehicles and buildings in the city of Kateshi, about 300 kilometers from the country’s capital, Dodoma. 400 rescue workers have been sent to the area.

President of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassanin participation in the UN climate meeting in Dubai was interrupted by the natural disaster, and he is said to visit the region ravaged by floods and landslides on Thursday.

On Sunday, he expressed his condolences for the events and said that he directed the authorities in the aid operation.

Rains sudden floods related to the intensifying El Niño weather phenomenon are plaguing Tanzania and its neighboring countries Somalia, Kenya and Ethiopia. Heavy rains, floods and landslides have caused a total of hundreds of deaths in the countries.

According to the BBC, floods are Tanzania’s most devastating natural disasters, affecting tens of thousands of people every year.