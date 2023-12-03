Tanzania | At least 47 people have died in landslides

Recent rains, floods and landslides have killed hundreds of people in East Africa.

At least According to local authorities, 47 people have died in landslides in Tanzania, reports the news agency AFP. In addition, at least 85 people have reportedly been injured.

Landslides are caused by heavy rains and floods in northern Tanzania. On Saturday, it rained heavily at least in Kateshi, which is located about 300 kilometers from the capital Dodoma. According to the news agency Reuters, the floods reportedly also took domestic animals with them.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan expressed her condolences for the events. The picture is from Friday’s UN climate meeting.

President of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan expressed his condolences for the events and said that he directed the authorities’ forces in the aid operation.

Natural disasters has suffered in recent weeks also elsewhere in East Africa.

The area first suffered from drought, after which there have been heavy rains and flooding. The situation is connected, among other things, to the El Niño weather phenomenon, which intensifies the rains.

Heavy rains, floods and landslides have caused a total of hundreds of deaths at least in Somalia, Kenya and Ethiopia. In Somalia, around one million people have fled their homes, reports AFP.