Monday, February 26, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Tanzania | At least 25 killed in multi-vehicle crash in Tanzania

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 25, 2024
in World Europe
0
Tanzania | At least 25 killed in multi-vehicle crash in Tanzania

According to the president's statement, the truck driver lost control of his car, and the truck collided with three other vehicles.

At least 25 people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Tanzania, the country's president said Samia Suluhu Hassan on Sunday. Among the dead and injured are several foreigners.

The accident happened on Saturday evening when the truck driver lost control of his car on the road that connects two cities in the north of the country. According to the president's statement, the truck collided with three other vehicles.

The dead there were ten women, 14 men and one girl among them. Among the dead were a Kenyan, an American and a South African.

In addition, at least 21 people were injured in the accident. Among the injured were people from Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Switzerland, Britain and Mali, among others.

One of the vehicles in Turma was carrying foreigners who were volunteering at a school in the city of Arusha.

See also  United States | The CEO of the space company Blue Origin is resigning

#Tanzania #killed #multivehicle #crash #Tanzania

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Middle East conflict before the International Court of Justice

Middle East conflict before the International Court of Justice

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result