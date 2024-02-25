Tanzania | At least 25 killed in multi-vehicle crash in Tanzania

According to the president's statement, the truck driver lost control of his car, and the truck collided with three other vehicles.

At least 25 people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Tanzania, the country's president said Samia Suluhu Hassan on Sunday. Among the dead and injured are several foreigners.

The accident happened on Saturday evening when the truck driver lost control of his car on the road that connects two cities in the north of the country. According to the president's statement, the truck collided with three other vehicles.

The dead there were ten women, 14 men and one girl among them. Among the dead were a Kenyan, an American and a South African.

In addition, at least 21 people were injured in the accident. Among the injured were people from Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Switzerland, Britain and Mali, among others.

One of the vehicles in Turma was carrying foreigners who were volunteering at a school in the city of Arusha.