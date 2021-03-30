Tuesday, March 30, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Tanzania At a memorial service for Tanzanian President Maguful, 45 people were trampled to death

by admin
March 30, 2021
in World
0

At an event a week ago, chaos broke out in Dar es Salaam as crowds rushed to the stadium.

Tanzania according to police, the president John Magufulin A large memorial service on March 21 killed 45 people to death, AFP news agency reported on Tuesday.

“There were a lot of people who wanted to get to the stadium and not everyone was patient,” said Dar es Salaam’s police chief Lazaro Mambosasa. “They tried to force their way through and chaos ensued.”

Magufuli died of covid-19 disease on March 17. Among the heads of state, he was one of the world’s best-known contempt for the corona pandemic.

.
#Tanzania #memorial #service #Tanzanian #President #Maguful #people #trampled #death

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Corona live blog: Saxony opens schools after Easter regardless of the incidence value

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.