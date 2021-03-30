Tanzania At a memorial service for Tanzanian President Maguful, 45 people were trampled to death

At an event a week ago, chaos broke out in Dar es Salaam as crowds rushed to the stadium.

Tanzania according to police, the president John Magufulin A large memorial service on March 21 killed 45 people to death, AFP news agency reported on Tuesday.

“There were a lot of people who wanted to get to the stadium and not everyone was patient,” said Dar es Salaam’s police chief Lazaro Mambosasa. “They tried to force their way through and chaos ensued.”

Magufuli died of covid-19 disease on March 17. Among the heads of state, he was one of the world’s best-known contempt for the corona pandemic.