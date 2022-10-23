Tanzania | A wildfire is raging on the slopes of Africa’s highest mountain

The wildfire raging on Tanzania’s Kilimanjaro is said to have started along a popular climbing route.

Wildfire rages on the slopes of Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa, in Tanzania.

A fire broke out on Friday evening along one of Kilimanjaro’s most popular climbing routes, British public radio reports BBC. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Eyewitnesses have told the BBC of giant flames and plumes of smoke on the slopes of the mountain.

It is not known how much terrain has been destroyed in the fire so far. No casualties have been reported from the fire.

Rescue workers are fighting the fire, say local authorities, according to the BBC.

More than 300 employees have been sent to the site. In addition to rescue workers, there are also forest guards and people working in tourism fighting the fire, BBC reports.

in northeastern Tanzania the highest peak of Kilimanjaro, located near the Kenyan border, rises to 5,895 meters above sea level.

Africa’s highest mountain is a popular climbing destination, with tens of thousands of people climbing to its summit every year.

Two years ago, a week-long fire raged on Kilimanjaro, which destroyed thousands of hectares of forest on the slopes of the mountain, BBC reports.