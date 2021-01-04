Tanya Roberts with Roger Moore in ‘Panorama to kill’ (1985). CORDONPRESS

American actress Tanya Roberts, who starred opposite Roger Moore in the 1985 James Bond film Panorama to kill, has died this Monday at age 65 in Los Angeles (USA). Mike Pingel, representative of the actress, has explained in a statement collected by The Hollywood Reporter that the interpreter was admitted to a hospital in the Californian city since she fainted in the street on December 24 while walking her dogs. For now, the cause of Roberts death has not been released, although in principle it has been ruled out that it is due to the coronavirus.

Roberts, whose original name was Victoria Leigh Blum, was born in New York in 1955. The artist tried her hand as a model and also in advertising before finding a place as an actress. The small screen was her first home, as Roberts, after several small roles in television series and films, was selected as one of the three protagonists of the fifth and final season of Charlie’s Angels (1976-1981).

The interpreter could not prevent the end of that famous series, but her career continued to rise until she achieved what, finally, would be the great role of her career: the role of Bond girl in Panorama to kill. Directed by John Glen, this was Roger Moore’s last as Bond before handing over the baton for Agent 007 to actor Timothy Dalton. Panorama to kill It also had Christopher Walken and Grace Jones in its cast.

Roberts’ career also includes other films such as The lord of the beasts (1982) or Sheena (1984). His last prominent role was on television thanks to the series Those wonderful 70 (1998-2004), where she played Midge Pinciotti, Donna’s mother, played by Laura Prepon.