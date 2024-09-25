Sharjah (Union)

Tanweer Festival is set to dazzle its audience with an opening programme on Friday, November 22nd in the Mleiha Desert, inspired by the slogan “Eternal Echoes of Love and Light” from the wisdom of the poet Jalaluddin Rumi. The festival will be held over the course of three days, aiming to present an aesthetic journey where human cultures meet in a harmonious dialogue led by the trilogy of music, art and poetry, to transcend borders and distances, illuminate the values ​​of compassion and harmony, and unite people from different countries and civilisations of the world.

The festival kicks off with a concert by world-renowned artist Sami Yusuf, who is known across the Arab and international music scene for his ability to combine traditional and contemporary melodies in unique musical forms. Sami Yusuf’s performance is one of the most prominent musical performances hosted by the festival, taking the audience on a spiritual journey that embodies the philosophy of poet Jalaluddin Rumi about love and light.

Joining the main stage, as part of the festival’s first event, is Senegalese artist and songwriter Sini Camara, whose work combines the rhythms and tones of West African musical traditions with contemporary pop influences, performing on the kora, a harp-like instrument popular in her region.

Festival visitors will listen to the pioneering Syrian composer Anas Al-Halabi, who is considered the first handpan player in the Middle East, as he leads the Anas Handpan Orchestra in an audio performance that embodies the festival’s slogan and expresses the meanings of the connection between cultures, through the language of art and beauty.

The first day of the festival will also witness an artistic segment by Lebanese oud player Ziad Sahab, who will collaborate with French light painting artist Julien Breton, in a live light calligraphy show, embodying the words of the poet Jalaluddin Rumi, and presenting a work that is enjoyable for the eyes and ears, integrating melodies and visual arts in a celebration of creativity.

Tanweer Festival offers visitors interactive experiences across a number of locations and destinations, in addition to artistic and performance shows. It also includes a local market where artisans display their products, in addition to a wide range of food and beverages that celebrate the diversity of culinary arts in the region.

The art installations are a visual celebration that enhances the festival atmosphere with creativity and inspiration, while the festival offers adventure lovers the opportunity to experience a variety of experiences including horse riding, stargazing, and guided tours of the Mleiha archaeological sites and the Valley of the Caves, allowing visitors to explore the rich history and enchanting natural scenery of the region, in addition to visiting the “Mleiha Archaeological Centre” to learn about the region’s heritage, as well as experiencing paragliding and enjoying the breathtaking natural views of the desert landscape from the air.