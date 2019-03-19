The first major sexual harassment or meatu accusation in Bollywood was that of Tanushree Dutta. Tanushree accused actor Nana Patekar of harassment. After this, there were many allegations of sexual harassment in Bollywood. Now director Payal Ghosh has accused director Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment. Now Tanushree Dutta has also broken her silence on this matter. Tanushree appealed to everyone not to compare her case with the allegations of Payal Ghosh.

‘Not only did I do legal harrassment’

In her statement to an entertainment portal, Tanushree said that like all others, she too is confused about Payal Ghosh’s case and therefore does not want to comment on it. In her statement, Tanushree wrote, “Some paid propaganda-driven journalists and Twitter trolls want to compare my case to Payal Ghosh’s case so that Nana Patekar can be clearly shown in the harrassment case.” In this statement, Tanushree has accused Nana that despite giving a lot of evidence, he also bought her law and order arrangement and committed her legally compensation.

‘Payal does not want to comment on Ghosh’s case’

Tanushree further wrote in her statement, ‘I do not want to comment on Payal Ghosh’s case because like other people I am also confused. But the harament done during the ‘Horn Ok Please’ is a black spot in the history of Bollywood and will remain until I get justice and my acting career starts once again. Someone must pay the price for this crime. ‘

From Nana to the casting couch, Tanushree spoke openly

What allegations has Payal Ghosh made?

Actor Payal Ghosh has accused director Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct and sexual exploitation with him long back. Payal has said in his complaint that in August 2013, Anurag Kashyap tried to sexually assault her by calling her home. After this, Anurag Kashyap was also called by the police for questioning. However, Anurag Kashyap has described all Payal’s allegations as false and baseless and said that he was traveling to Sri Lanka to shoot his film during the time when Payal was talking.

