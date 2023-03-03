The Bahian businessman Nelson Tanure, known for investing in companies in difficulty, such as Gazeta Mercantil, Jornal do Brasil and the operator Oi, suffered a historic setback on the last day of February.

The Court ordered the attachment of TIM Brasil shares belonging to him, at the request of AJR Financial Securitizadora de Crédito S/A. Reason: a debt of R$ 102 million.

Sought by the column, TIM said it does not comment on the case, for now. With the court decision, the operator will be summoned to deposit in the process all the dividends that would be destined to Tanure, until the debt is paid.

(Note published in the 1314 edition of Dinheiro Magazine)