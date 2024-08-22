No religious tradition has gone so deep into the sacralization of sex as Tantrism. Its followers say that Tantra is a way of transforming sexual energy into psychic energy. My brainy octogenarian friends say that they would prefer to do the opposite.

Desire subjugates people, but it also liberates them. Sex, like everything interesting in life, is a double-edged sword. Bondage and liberation. Pleasure arises from an agonistic field of difficult-to-control forces that the Greeks called aphrodisiaFoucault has made the genealogy: sexual activity is in itself dangerous and costly, it demands significant losses of vital substance. The economic sense demands that it be limited. A self-control in which the subject is stronger than himself. A principle of stylization for those who want to give their life the most beautiful and fulfilled form possible. Things were not very different in India, although the methods of containment (a thick web of infinitesimal violence that runs through caste society) focused more on the ideal of the wise than on economics.

From the first excitement to orgasm, lovers can see themselves desiring, as if another were the one experiencing the joy of caress and penetration.

In contrast to the Judeo-Christian God, who creates the world and remains in a transcendent outside, the Hindus conceived the cosmos as a divine emanation. An idea that Plotinus brought from Persia. Life is divine. The cosmos, an extended mind where the boundaries between the human and the divine have been blurred. This situation allows the existence of divine creatures, especially women, who populate the tantric universe. Yoginis and yaksas are not symbols, but real emanations of divine energy. They inhabit other planes of reality. Of a feverish and unpredictable character, they are the source of the extraordinary powers that the adept seeks and erotic play with them is possible. The search for these powers for secular purposes is one of the main motives of the tantric rite. But not the only one. Intercourse can also be an occasion for contemplation. From the first excitement to orgasm, lovers can see themselves desiring, as if someone else were experiencing the joy of caress and penetration. This ironic desire seeks out cracks in the natural flow of things. Between exhalation and inhalation, in the silence that separates gasps, between one thought and another. The religious value of coitus is no longer in transgressing the dialectic of the pure and the impure, but in the redefinition of erotic pleasure. It is the “razor’s edge” variant that demands temperance and continence. The aim is not so much to achieve consummation as to be able to observe the mechanisms of desire from the outside. Eroticism ceases to be symbolic and becomes a platform for observation. The opportunity to contemplate the effect of orgasm on the psyche, to glimpse the blissful consciousness that animates all living things.

Fire is ignited by friction and waters are fertilizing power. The world is a perpetual erotic sacrifice

The Mexican Sanskritist Oscar Figueroa has been researching the subject for years, both in Buddhism and Hinduism. The texts will introduce the reader to the different variants of the Tantric sexual rite. A fascinating and transgressive world that continues to be considered an effective path to liberation. The poet Bhartrhari wrote that only two things are worthwhile in this life: lying next to a woman with turgid breasts or the jungle of the anchorite. Well, tantra tries to combine both, under the assumption that all nature evokes coitus, the nuptials of heaven and earth. Fire is lit by friction and waters are fertilizing power. The world is a perpetual erotic sacrifice: “Fire is the woman, wood is the vulva, smoke is the pubic hair, flame is the vagina, embers are penetration and sparks are the orgasm,” says the author. upanishad forest.

11th century relief with an erotic scene, in the Kandariya Mahadeva temple, monumental complex of Khajuraho, in Madhya Pradesh (India). M. BORCHI (DE AGOSTINI / GETTY IMAGES)

As a cultural and historical phenomenon, we can place the birth of tantra around the 6th century, in circles of esoteric Buddhism and popular devotion to Śiva. Figueroa offers a historical perspective, effectively summarizing the imaginative variants of the rite and the symbolic complexity of these ceremonies, where not only is there intense copulation, but also the ingestion of meat, liquor and sexual fluids, sometimes served in human skulls. A popular and transgressive movement that distances itself from the Brahmanic obsession with purity and that seeks to access ecstasy through the impure. Always under the premise that everything in this world, even the most repugnant and forbidden, is the result of divine emanation.

