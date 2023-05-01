Club América achieved its first goal of the season: to qualify directly for the Clausura 2023 league. The team led by Fernando Ortiz finished the tournament in second place in the general table with 34 points, the product of nine wins, seven draws and only one defeat.
In their duel on matchday 17, the Águilas beat the Braves in Ciudad Juárez. After getting the direct ticket, ‘Tano’ Ortiz spoke about what’s next for the Azulcremas and what this first step meant for the footballers.
“The boys achieved a goal that we set ourselves from the beginning of the season. They were classified among the four overall, goal accomplished and I told them in the locker room. Starting Monday to think about the league”
– Fernando Ortiz in conference
The next goal for the Águilas is clear: to have a good participation in the great party of Mexican soccer, reach the final and lift their 14th title. But what is it that the capital team seeks to do differently to achieve these results? ?
Fernando Ortiz will look for his players to learn from previous experiences in order to transcend in the Clausura 2023.
“Experience… I hope that both the players and a server do not happen again certain things from last season. Starting Monday we will think about the league, what we must correct and improve to face a league that will be more difficult than the others. We must learn from what happened before.”
– Fernando Ortiz
One of the great doubts for America prior to the start of the league is the seriousness of the injury to Alejandro Zendejas.
