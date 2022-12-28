It has been a bad preseason for America. The group from the Coapa nest, after the enormous failure that the previous tournament experienced, appeared back to activity with a thirst and obligation for revenge. However, their presence in the Cup for Mexico has been disappointing, both in results and in performance, being far from being able to face the final match against Chivas after being defeated by the Cruz Azul machine.
The team commanded by Fernando Ortiz did not have the expected weight and presence in the market either. The team started on the right foot by signing the promising youngster Israel Reyes and later Luis Malagón, although they have not been able to sign more and everything indicates that they will play the season with the squad that was not able to win the title last semester. That being the case, any option of a star signing would be ruled out, including that of Raúl Jiménez, who has been linked to Coapa’s men before his possible departure from Wolverhampton, but it is something that ‘Tano’ totally ignores.
“I have no idea about Raúl, it is real. There is no other answer.”
– Fernando Ortiz
The Argentine was forceful, today nobody in America has approached either Wolverhampton or the player to speak in a real way about a possible return to Coapa. Before that, exits would have to be finalized because within the team there are at least 7 attackers available. Today, the Mexican striker has many options in MLS than in Liga MX, specifically, in América.
