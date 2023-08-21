He Monterrey Soccer Club was the Liga MX team that went the furthest in this Leagues Cup. Rayados defeated the Portland Timbers in the round of 32, taking the classic 132 and eliminated tigers in the round of 16 and in the quarterfinals they overcame a 2-0 loss against LAFC to win the game by a score of 3-2.
However, in the semifinals they ran into Nashville and fell 2-0., thus causing the final to be played by two MLS teams, something unthinkable when this competition was created. As if that were not enough, in the duel for third place, Rayados lost 3-0 against the Philadelphia Union, thus shamefully closing the participation of the national clubs.
The match began with Philadelphia winning from minute one, with a goal from Jesús Añez. And in the agony of the first half, Mikael Uhre increased the advantage in favor of the locals.
For the second half, Monterrey made some adjustments and created some danger in the area of the Americans. However, the goal that closed the gap never fell, and at minute 69, Alejandro Bedoya made it 3-0 for Philadelphia.
With this defeat, Monterrey adds the second loss in its history against MLS teams in direct elimination duels. Despite this, Fernando ‘Tano’ Ortíz said he was satisfied with what was shown by his team, even when the scoreboard indicates otherwise.
“It wasn’t the score we wanted, but I’m satisfied with the performances of my players (especially in the second half). I have seen and analyzed more deeply what I want and want for the boys.”
– Fernando: the ‘Tano’ Ortiz.
