Rayados lose at home against the last place in the table, those of ‘Tano’ Ortíz generate many doubts and very complicated games come:

📅 J5 vs. Toluca.

📅 J7 vs. Chivas.

📅 J8 vs Leon.

📅 J9 vs Tigers. pic.twitter.com/1BPgiSYcFe

– Alejandro Montes (@amontes_98) August 28, 2023