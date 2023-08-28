Nuevo León is one of the most demanding places in terms of soccer. The stadiums are always full and have two of the most expensive squads in Mexican soccer. For this reason, the fans do not think twice and demand everything every time things do not go as they should.
He Monterrey Soccer Club It was only in June that Víctor Manuel Vucetich thanked him, regardless of the fact that he is nothing more and nothing less than the coach with the most titles in the history of the institution, and in that his last tournament made a record of points with the team.
Victor left due to the ways in which Rayados lost to their bitter rival, getting knocked out in the run-up to the final. And precisely with that mission, to improve forms, is that the former coach of the Albiazul came to the bench eagles of america: Fernando, the ‘Tano’ Ortiz.
The promise was to see a more offensive and pyrotechnic football. Propose more and speculate less. Fernando: ‘Tano’ Ortíz even spoke that the fans would have to learn to suffer a little from time to time, since the priority would be to look for the rival goal regardless of the fact that, along the way, they had to end up one on one against the forwards rivals.
However, in the last three games (adding Leagues Cup and Liga Mx), the suffering has been too much, according to different fans and media in Monterrey, who have even assured that Fernando: “Tano” Ortíz is “watching” them face’.
This was what Multimedios host Willy González said in his program this morning, who did not hesitate to point out the technical director of the Gang as the main person responsible for the defeat of Monterrey, and, above all, as the number one culprit that Rayados can get there as easily as Cruz Azul did, without them compensating with dangerous plays forward.
He calls Fernando Ortíz ‘pathetic’, since he considers that Monterrey is suffering, as the Argentine warned. But he has not seen the overwhelming attack that was promised. Do you agree with the driver? Or is it still too early to make judgments about it?
