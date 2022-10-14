Club América thrashed Club Puebla 1-6 at home in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2022 tournament, however, the coach Ferdinand Ortiz He mentioned in a press conference that he still does not feel like he has a semifinal ticket, so he made a request to the fans to attend the Azteca Stadium to support.
“The fan has to know that he must be there on Saturday to support the team regardless of the result obtained, they have to know that we have not passed the round. The result is something that we all believe, but this is football. Saturday that can be reached to pass, we will tell the fan that we are in the semifinals, not yet”
– Fernando Ortiz.
Ferdinand Ortiz He was also satisfied that his team discarded the myth that the teams that arrive from the playoffs have a better rhythm than those that directly access the quarterfinals.
“It gives me peace of mind that the players are involved, it gives me peace of mind that we insist on what we believe in, it can lead us to something that we long for. From then on, this is not over. It’s a repeated phrase, but on Saturday we have to go out the same way, we haven’t achieved anything and we haven’t reached the semifinals. Happy to break that myth of not having soccer filming before a league and my players are. It’s the peace of mind I have, “he said the Argentine coach at a press conference.
The second leg of the 2022 Opening quarterfinals between the Águilas del América and the Puebla Strip will take place this Saturday at the ‘Coloso de Santa Úrsula’ at 8:06 p.m. Central Mexico time, on which will be transmitted by TUDN.
