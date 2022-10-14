🎙️🔥 WE HAVE NOT WON ANYTHING YET

Fernando Ortiz:

“The fans, I am not going to dodge the illusion that the team generates, but I ask them to be in the stadium on Saturday, to share with the team and support. We haven’t achieved anything, this is football and anything can happen.” pic.twitter.com/NJmL6VxkPH

— PressPort (@PressPortmx) October 13, 2022