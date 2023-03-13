A new edition of the Clásico Nacional will take place this Saturday, March 18: Chivas de Guadalajara will receive América in the vicinity of the Akron Stadium. Although there is still a week left for the match, the atmosphere has already begun to heat up ahead of one of the most passionate duels in Mexican soccer.
Víctor Guzmán, one of the figures of Chivas de Guadalajara, began to warm up the atmosphere for the weekend’s game and assured that after the defeat against Puebla, the Sacred Flock “we are not looking for who made it for us, but who is going to give it to us to turn off”.
The comments of ‘Pocho’ Guzmán did not go down well with the Americanists and they already generated reactions. In the first instance, Fernando Ortiz, the Águilas strategist, indicated that he does not like to speak before the classics and limited himself to considering that the result achieved against Tigres was very positive.
This is how he referred to Víctor Guzmán’s provocation before the duel on matchday 12:
“I’m not going to talk. I’m not one to talk before (the Clásico against Chivas). We speak on the pitch. Statements will be made by them, I don’t pay attention to that”
– Fernando Ortiz in conference
For his part, Richard Sánchez, a soccer player from América, also responded to the statements made by Víctor Guzmán. The Paraguayan player did not measure himself in his statements and made his position very clear in the face of the National Classic.
“I really don’t dedicate myself to talking about it. They start throwing shit, saying what they want. We know what we’re at stake, we know it’s a classic, but we don’t like talking about it. We We like to talk on the pitch. We are worried like a normal clásico, we are going to win.”
– Richard Sanchez
#Tano #Ortiz #Richard #Sánchez #respond #threats #Chivas #Clásico
Leave a Reply