The new technical director of Club de Fútbol Monterrey, Fernando “Tano” Ortizrecognized the interest in a Mexican player to reinforce the team’s offense ahead of the start of the Apertura 2023 tournament.
Just a few days ago the loudest rumor that sounded to reinforce the Gang was that of the Chilean de las Águilas, Diego ValdesHowever, the Argentine strategist recognized the interest in Ozziel Herrera of the red and black of Atlas.
The rojinegro youth squad is already a national team and for the ‘tano‘ from your point of view it adapts to your system and fulfills functions different from Rodrigo Aguirre, Rogelio Funes Mori and German Berteramewhich currently make up the attack of the Monterrey team.
“The Ozziel thing is handled by the board, I’m not going to interfere in the sense that they have the possibility of the list that one has given them,” said the DT to TUDN.
“As soon as the possibility of managing Monterrey arose, I imagined the names on the field in my head, so I emphasized a position that we had with Valdés (in America), the link between my central midfielders and Diego. Today maybe Maxi can do it, in Independiente he did it, but I like Maxi better on the outside, with a changed leg.”
– Fernando Ortiz.
Ozziel Herrera The 22-year-old can play as an inside or winger on the right, as well as a center forward, he was part of the two-time rojinegros championship along with Diego Cocca and has a contract with the team until the summer of 2024 and has a market value of 2 million euros.
