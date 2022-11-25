Mexico.- It was the November 25, 2006 when he was assassinated shot the mexican singer Valentin Elizalde at 27 years old of age in Reynosa, Tamaulipas, after having finished a palenque in the place. This 2022 marks 16 years since that sad moment.

And to commemorate his death anniversary, his cousin, the famous Tano Elizalde, releases a song in his honor titled ‘chatting with my rooster‘remembering that sad event that marked the Mexican entertainment world and which he witnessed.

“Watching death pass bymemories in my soul I will not be able to erase, the die is cast, the cards are marked, I couldn’t help it”, sings Tano Elizalde in the new song he composed with Alfredo Ríos, ‘El Komander’.

Tano, Valentín Elizalde’s cousin, survived the attack the singer suffered 16 years ago, where he unfortunately lost his life, now he returns to music with a very special project together with the Banda La Guasaveña, who also accompanied the ‘Gallo gold’ during his career.

As Tano himself stated in a recent interview, the song is a tribute to his cousinwhom he describes as his angel and whom he proudly shows off, highlighting his legacy in the world of Mexican music.