„Das Bräunen war damals eine Form der Selbstpflege“

Unter dem Stichwort „Tanline-Make-up“ finden sich in den sozialen Medien zahlreiche Beiträge. Anfang Juni postete die Make-up-Artistin Isabell Rose auf Instagram ein Bild ihres „Bikini-Abdruck“-Make-ups, das an den Bräunungssticker-Trend der 2000er erinnert – ganz ohne Solarium oder Sonnenbad, nur mit Concealer. Bronzer, der von Gesicht bis Dekolleté aufgetragen wird, bildet dabei die Basis, um den Effekt gebräunter Haut zu erzielen, ohne sich schädlicher Sonne auszusetzen.

Externer Inhalt von Instagram Um externe Inhalte anzuzeigen, ist Ihre widerrufliche Zustimmung nötig. Dabei können personenbezogene Daten von Drittplattformen (ggf. USA) verarbeitet werden. Weitere Informationen . Externe Inhalte aktivieren

Blush on the forehead, cheekbones and bridge of the nose is used to create the impression of a light sunburn. The outlines of the sunglasses and bikini top are then drawn onto the skin with concealer. Last year, influencer Romy Morris published a similar video on Tiktok in which she used self-tanner to imitate a natural bikini imprint.

Externer Inhalt von Instagram Um externe Inhalte anzuzeigen, ist Ihre widerrufliche Zustimmung nötig. Dabei können personenbezogene Daten von Drittplattformen (ggf. USA) verarbeitet werden. Weitere Informationen . Externe Inhalte aktivieren

In the 2000s, tanning was almost like a ceremony. “People even bought extra oil and lay out in the sun at 12 o’clock,” says Tutia Schaad, professor of fashion design at the Macromedia University in Berlin. It was a shared experience in the summer. Today, says Schaad, make-up offers the opportunity to experience this sense of community without damaging the skin. Today’s generation is more aware of the dangers of UV rays and the risk of skin cancer. “Back then, tanning was a form of self-care – it had a ritual aspect and a sensualization of the body,” says Schaad.

Externer Inhalt von Tiktok Um externe Inhalte anzuzeigen, ist Ihre widerrufliche Zustimmung nötig. Dabei können personenbezogene Daten von Drittplattformen (ggf. USA) verarbeitet werden. Weitere Informationen . Externe Inhalte aktivieren

Nostalgia plays a big role in reviving these looks. Schaad emphasizes that by picking up on past trends, the idea is to continue the story of the parents. “Social media has made everything much faster. Wearing vintage clothes and following old trends counteracts that pace.”